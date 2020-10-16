Sign In

Fri Oct 16 2020-10-16 2020-10-16
The Link-Up: Beijing Meets Shanghai Inna Reggae Style
Editor's Description
Beijing meets Shanghai inna Reggae Style. Veteran DJ crew Shanghai Dancehall is hosting the event, which also includes Shanghai locals Skinny O.G. and afro artist JAC 45. They are joined by reggae singers General Huge and Zulu Bob, and DJ Sistakilla.L from Beijing. Reggae, roots, dub, afro, and hip-hop all come together for one night of live music and pure vibes at LOFAS. 100rmb on the door including a drink, or 75rmb presale.
  • TAGS: Nightlife
  • PRICE:75元 adv. / 100元 door / includes 1 drink
  • DATE:Fri Oct 16
  • TIME:9pm
  • WECHAT CONTACT: kylembagley
LOFAS
B1/F, 230 Ruiping Lu, near Kaibin Lu
瑞平路230号B1楼, 近凯宾路
